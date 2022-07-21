From PM Modi to Dalai Lama, congratulations pour in for Droupadi Murmu; huge celebrations in her hometown

From Indian Prime Narendra Modi to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, congratulations pour in for Droupadi Murmu who is set to become the next president of India.

Murmu, a woman from India's tribal minority was elected as the country's president on Thursday (July 21) with the backing of the ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She became the first person from the tribal community to occupy the top post.

Hailing from the Santhal tribe, Murmu secured the position with the support of more than half the electorate of MPs and state legislators.

The partial results were out when she crossed the 50% threshold after the third round of counting, defeating the opposition's candidate, Yashwant Sinha.

As of Thursday, she has already received 5,77,777 votes, which is more than halfway through the total number of legitimate votes.

Congratulations pour in for Droupadi Murmu

The outgoing Indian President Ram Nath Kovind wrote: "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India."

PM Modi congratulated Murmu with a series of tweets. He wrote: "India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat."

Dalai Lama congratulated the new President-elect Murmu with a lengthy letter. Parts of the letter read: "You are assuming this august position at a time when the international community is becoming ever more aware of the importance of India, which has much to contribute to the peace and development of the world."

"I have a deep respect for India and, as the longest staying guest of the government of India. I have had the opportunity to travel the length and breadth of the country. For thousands of years India has upheld the principles of 'karuna' and 'ahimsa' and Mahatma Gandhi made the principle of non-violence spread far and wide," the letter added.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba congratulated Murmu within hours of the formal announcement of the final results of the Presidential election.

Taking to Twitter, Deuba wrote, "On behalf of the government and people of Nepal, I would like to extend warmest congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. I am confident that the excellent bilateral relations between Nepal and India will see newer heights in the days ahead."

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha congratulated his rival Droupadi Murmu who is set to become the 15th President of India. In a statement, Sinha said, "I heartily congratulate Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022. I hope -- indeed, every Indian hopes -- that as the 15th President of India she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. I join my fellow countrymen in extending best wishes to her."

Today is a remarkable day for Indian democracy.



Smt Droupadi Murmu’s election as the 15th President is a statement of an authentic and inclusive India.



Extremely great news for our Nation🇮🇳!

Heartiest congratulations from Maharashtra to Hon Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as 15th President of India!

India has chosen a tribal woman & common citizen for topmost post.

ये भारत की जीत है I



India gets its first tribal woman President.



Congratulations & best wishes to Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji on being elected 15th President of India.

Coming from a modest background & becoming President of our country, her story is an inspiration for millions.

Warmest congratulations to President-elect Smt Droupadi Murmu ji for being voted the Head of State.

Wishing her the very best for taking office and embarking on her journey as India’s 15th President.

Celebrations in her hometown

Tarinisen Tudu, brother of the newly elected President was overjoyed. As quoted by ANI, he said, "I am overjoyed that my sister, a tribal woman, has been elected as the President. She has struggled a lot since her childhood. This is an inspiration for everybody."

⚡️Round 1 Vote: India's Presidential election still has one more round to go, here's how it reportedly stands:



Valid Votes: 748

Draupadi Murmu: 540

Yashwant Sinha: 208



The celebrations are already in full swing in Murmu's hometown.#droupadimurmu

