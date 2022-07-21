From PM Modi to Dalai Lama, congratulations pour in for Droupadi Murmu; huge celebrations in her hometown

New Delhi, India Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 12:26 AM(IST)

Painter Jagjot Singh Rubal gives final touches to a painting of Droupadi Murmu, in Amritsar on July 21, 2022. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Droupadi Murmu will be the country's second woman president after Pratibha Patil. Murmu succeed Ram Nath Kovind  

From Indian Prime Narendra Modi to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, congratulations pour in for Droupadi Murmu who is set to become the next president of India. 

Murmu, a woman from India's tribal minority was elected as the country's president on Thursday (July 21) with the backing of the ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She became the first person from the tribal community to occupy the top post. 

Hailing from the Santhal tribe, Murmu secured the position with the support of more than half the electorate of MPs and state legislators. 

ALSO READ | Droupadi Murmu officially declared India's 15th President, first from tribal community 

The partial results were out when she crossed the 50% threshold after the third round of counting, defeating the opposition's candidate, Yashwant Sinha. 

As of Thursday, she has already received 5,77,777 votes, which is more than halfway through the total number of legitimate votes. 

Congratulations pour in for Droupadi Murmu

The outgoing Indian President Ram Nath Kovind wrote: "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India." 

PM Modi congratulated Murmu with a series of tweets. He wrote: "India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat." 

ALSO READ | Who is Droupadi Murmu, the tribal leader who is going to become India’s next president? 

×
×
×
×

Dalai Lama congratulated the new President-elect Murmu with a lengthy letter. Parts of the letter read: "You are assuming this august position at a time when the international community is becoming ever more aware of the importance of India, which has much to contribute to the peace and development of the world." 

"I have a deep respect for India and, as the longest staying guest of the government of India. I have had the opportunity to travel the length and breadth of the country. For thousands of years India has upheld the principles of 'karuna' and 'ahimsa' and Mahatma Gandhi made the principle of non-violence spread far and wide," the letter added. 

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba congratulated Murmu within hours of the formal announcement of the final results of the Presidential election. 

Taking to Twitter, Deuba wrote, "On behalf of the government and people of Nepal, I would like to extend warmest congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. I am confident that the excellent bilateral relations between Nepal and India will see newer heights in the days ahead." 

×

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha congratulated his rival Droupadi Murmu who is set to become the 15th President of India. In a statement, Sinha said, "I heartily congratulate Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022. I hope -- indeed, every Indian hopes -- that as the 15th President of India she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. I join my fellow countrymen in extending best wishes to her." 

×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×

Celebrations in her hometown 

Tarinisen Tudu, brother of the newly elected President was overjoyed. As quoted by ANI, he said, "I am overjoyed that my sister, a tribal woman, has been elected as the President. She has struggled a lot since her childhood. This is an inspiration for everybody." 

×

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Topics

Read in App