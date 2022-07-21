Who is Droupadi Murmu, the tribal leader who is going to become India’s next president?

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Droupadi Murmu, who is well on her way to secure majority, will most likely become the 15th President of India.

Incumbent Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure is set to end on July 24 and the next president will take oath on July 25. Nearly 4,800 MP and MLAs cast their votes on Monday to elect the next president of India.

If she wins the elections, Murmu will become the first leader from the tribal community to helm the top constitutional post.

Who is Murmu?

The 64-year-old Murmu hails from India’s poorest but resource-rich state of Odisha. She spent her childhood in Mayurbhanj district and used to work as a teacher.

She earlier served as the governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021. She was the longest-serving governor of the mineral-rich state which came into existence in 2000.

Her political journey began when she was elected as a councillor from Rairangpur in 1997. She then contested successfully on BJP tickets and became MLA from Rairangpur in 2000 and then in 2009.

From 2000 to 2002, the 64-year-old was made minister of state with independent charge for Commerce and Transport in the Odisha government, which was run by a coalition of BJP and the regional party BJD. Then from 2002 and 2004, she was given the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development portfolio.

She had also served as the vice-president of BJP’s Scheduled Tribes Morcha in Odisha between 2006 and 2009 and was elected party president in the Mayurbhanj district several times.

Murmu’s family details

Murmu has a tragic personal life. She lost both her sons and husband. She has a daughter.

What is the significance of her elevation?

Murmu belongs to the Santhal tribe of Odisha. The tribe is spread over four states and is India's largest scheduled tribe after the Bhils and Gonds.

Her elevation to the top post is being perceived as the triumph of tribal empowerment and the community’s political aspirations, which have long been neglected.

