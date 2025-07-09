/From Jaguar to MIG-29: 9 times IAF fighter jets crashed recently - When and how | Details inside

As a Jaguar trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Churu, it reminds of the past similar incidents when the IAF fighter jets crashed in the last two years. Notably, this is the fourth time this year that an IAF fighter jet has crashed.

From Tejas to Sukhoi 30 MKI, or the Jaguar fighter jet, almost every time, the reason behind the crash has been a "technical snag".

Here is the list of recent IAF fighter jet crashes

July 2025

On Wednesday (July 9), an IAF aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Churu. Later, the plane was found in pieces in the region. According to the statement issued by the Indian Air Force, two pilots, who were onboard the Jaguar fighter jet were killed.

The aircraft took off from Suratgarh air base. The incident happened when a twin-seater trainer version of the Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Bhanuda village.

April 2025

Just three months ago in April, an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Gujarat. The jet which was on a training mission, crashed on April 2 near Suvarda village, located 12 km from Jamnagar city, and caught fire.

The Jaguar broke into pieces and in no time, turned into a ball of fire after the crash, according to the visuals.

One of the two pilots died in the crash after suffering fatal injuries. Meanwhile, there were no casualties on the ground, according to the IAF statement.

March 2025

An IAF transport aircraft made a crash landing at Bagdogra in West Bengal in March this year. However, the crew of the AN-32 aircraft escaped unhurt.

On the same day, another similar incident happened. A Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in Haryana's Ambala district during a routine training sortie. The pilot escaped safely before the aircraft went down.

According to the IAF statement, the Jaguar took off from Ambala airbase and crashed due to a system malfunction. "The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground before ejecting safely," the IAF stated.

February 2025

In February this year, an IAF Mirage 2000 trainer aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district during a routine training sortie. Fortunately, both pilots were safely ejected before the crash.

As per the reports, the aircraft suffered a technical malfunction, which led to the crash. There have been concerns over the safety of ageing fighter jets and trainer aircraft.

November 2024

An MIG-29 fighter jet crashed into a field near Uttar Pradesh's Agra during a routine training sortie in November last year. The IAF and defence officials said that the crash happened due to a technical glitch.

The pilot ejected himself to safety, and saved himself at the time of the crash.

This happened, as the plane took off from Adampur in Punjab and was on its way to Agra for an exercise.

September 2024

An MiG-29 fighter jet of the IAF crashed in Rajasthan in September last year, during a routine night training mission, while the pilot ejected safely.

The incident that took place in Barmer, happened as the jet suffered a "critical technical snag", according to the Indian Air Force. Moreover, no loss of lives was reported in the incident.

June 2024

The IAF's Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet crashed on June 4 near Shirasgaon village of Niphad tehsil in Nashik. According to reports, after the crash, the aircraft caught fire which was extinguished.

While some parts of the jet were scattered over a 500-metre radius. Both the pilot and co-pilot ejected safely before the crash.

March 2024

In March last year, a Tejas aircraft crashed near Jaisalmer during an operational training sortie.