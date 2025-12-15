/From air-filter mask to winter gear: Here's how Delhi traffic police is implementing winter safety plan amid 'severe air quality' and dense fog

As Delhi battles ‘severe’ air pollution and dense fog leading to reduced visibility, the city’s traffic police have rolled out an extensive winter safety programme aimed at protecting personnel who spend long hours managing traffic on the roads. Officials said the initiative focuses on safeguarding over 6,000 traffic police personnel, who are particularly vulnerable to health risks due to prolonged outdoor duty in harsh winter conditions. The measures include the distribution of high-grade air-filter masks, winter clothing, and the conduct of regular medical check-ups.

A senior Delhi Traffic Police officer told news agency PTI that traffic personnel face greater exposure to pollution as they remain stationed on roads for eight to ten hours daily, often without proper shelter. With smog worsening every winter, the department has decided to reinforce protective arrangements for its staff. According to the officer, around 6,000 personnel have already received N-95 masks and winter gear, while nearly 50,000 high-quality masks have been distributed across the force. To reduce risks caused by poor visibility, traffic personnel have also been issued fluorescent jackets to ensure they are easily noticeable to motorists.

In addition, reflective fluorescent strips are being placed on police barricades to improve visibility during nighttime and foggy conditions. Commuters have been advised to use fog lights while driving at night and switch on parking lights if their vehicles are stationary, the officer added. Highlighting the safety aspect, the officer said reduced visibility significantly raises the chances of accidents. Measures such as high-visibility jackets for personnel and reflective barricades are preventive steps aimed at protecting both traffic staff and road users.

Another official said the plan is part of a larger welfare and safety framework designed by the Delhi Police to deal with the impact of extreme pollution levels and falling temperatures during winter months. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has repeatedly crossed the 400 mark, categorising it as ‘severe’, while thick fog has affected visibility in several areas. On Monday, the AQI touched 498, placing it at the upper end of the severe category.