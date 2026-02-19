/From AI to experiential learning: How Indian campuses are redefining global standards

India’s higher education system is no longer operating in the shadows of Western academia; it is carving out a distinct global identity of its own. Powered by AI-driven learning, deep industry integration, regulatory reform, and expanding international collaborations, Indian institutions are repositioning themselves as hubs of innovation, scale, and purpose.

What is emerging is not merely a catch-up story, but a structural shift: classrooms embedded with live industry projects, curricula co-designed by corporate leaders and scholars, research rooted in real-world challenges, and global faculty exchanges that bring diverse perspectives into Indian campuses. Education in India is increasingly defined by outcomes, adaptability, and global relevance.

Industry integration, AI, and global collaboration

Dr. S. Arunachalam, Dean, Badruka School of Management (BSM), identifies experiential learning as a defining transformation. “Gone are the days when the industry and educational connection was limited to internships and placements,” he says. After foundational coursework, students are intentionally engaged in live projects with industry partners. At BSM, this has taken shape through the “Pracademic” model, where practitioners and academicians jointly design and deliver programs. Faculty includes business leaders alongside PhD scholars, ensuring theory and practice move together. He adds that AI-enabled, globally connected programs are increasingly common across Indian institutions, reflecting a maturing ecosystem strengthened by reforms aligned with NEP 2020 and Viksit Shiksha Bill.

Dr. Shruti Sharma, Dean of Academic Affairs at Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, emphasizes that global competitiveness today is defined by “relevance, rigor, and responsibility.” She highlights a shift toward interdisciplinary, problem-driven research in climate resilience, sustainable infrastructure, clean energy, healthcare, and digital transformation. “India is no longer only a talent exporter; it is emerging as a global knowledge hub,” she says, noting that joint research initiatives, faculty exchanges, and co-supervised doctoral programs are raising academic standards while maintaining local relevance.

Prof. Sanmeet Sidhu of Thapar Institute describes the transformation as a move from degree-centric to outcome-driven education. The integration of AI, data science, and digital tools into pedagogy, alongside real-world projects and industry certifications, ensures graduates are workplace-ready. With global companies expanding operations in India, students benefit from proximity to innovation ecosystems while retaining affordability and contextual relevance.

Anil Sachdev, Founder of SOIL Institute of Management, underscores the importance of interdisciplinary learning encouraged under the National Education Policy. Blending liberal arts with technology and business, he argues, builds the capacity to think critically and engage meaningfully with global challenges such as climate change and inequality.

He also stresses integrating Indian wisdom traditions and ethics into modern education. “These shifts position India as a source of education that the world increasingly needs, one that combines intellectual rigor, technological capability, and a deeper sense of purpose,” he says.

Research, ecosystems, and global recognition

Leaders across institutions agree that India’s rising academic stature rests on a combination of innovative curricula, high-quality research output, and a synergistic ecosystem connecting academia, industry, and government. Market-relevant research, particularly India-specific studies with global application, is enhancing credibility. International collaborations are not merely symbolic partnerships but vehicles for joint curriculum design, research expansion, and cultural exchange. Twinning programs and faculty mobility initiatives are broadening exposure for students and strengthening institutional rankings.