/Fresh snowfall blankets Kashmir’s higher reaches, Gulmarg turns winter wonderland

The Kashmir Valley witnessed a fresh spell of snowfall early Friday morning, covering the higher reaches and popular tourist destinations, including Gulmarg and Sonamarg, in a blanket of fresh snow. Hundreds of tourists were seen thronging the Gulmarg Gondola, as fresh snowfall covered the upper reaches of the Apharwat mountain range, offering visitors breathtaking views of snow-covered peaks. Tourists were seen enjoying the winter landscape, capturing memorable moments and soaking in the scenic beauty of Kashmir.



According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate snowfall is expected at scattered places in the higher reaches over the next 24 hours. Around 2 to 6 inches of fresh snow have already been recorded in some higher-altitude areas. The plains, meanwhile, are likely to experience rain until November 14, with generally wet weather conditions expected across the Union Territory. The weather may witness further activity towards Friday afternoon, particularly in parts of north and central Kashmir.



The Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather from November 15 to 24, although partly cloudy conditions are likely on November 20 and 21. Authorities have advised people living in higher reaches and those travelling to mountainous areas to remain cautious in view of slippery road conditions following the snowfall.