/Fresh snowfall affects normal life in Kashmir, triggers rescues and road closures

A fresh spell of snowfall across the higher reaches of the Kashmir division has disrupted normal life, triggering multiple rescue operations, stranding hundreds of passengers, and forcing the closure of few roads in the region. In one of the rescue efforts, nearly 400 stranded tourists and local civilians were safely evacuated from Sinthan Pass in Anantnag district after heavy snowfall turned the high-altitude route into a dangerous stretch. The pass, which connects Anantnag with Kishtwar via National Highway 244, witnessed near-zero visibility, icy roads, and sub-zero temperatures, leaving dozens of vehicles including buses and private cars stuck overnight.

Braving extreme weather conditions, troops of the Indian Army’s 19 Rashtriya Rifles, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police from Anantnag, launched a high-risk operation. Using specialised equipment, ropes, and snow chains, the teams worked for over six hours to rescue passengers and clear stranded vehicles. All individuals were safely escorted to secure locations.

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The ongoing weather disturbance has impacted several other parts of the Union Territory. Heavy snowfall was recorded in multiple high-altitude areas, with Sadhna Top receiving over 12 inches of snow, Zojila Pass about 5 inches, and 3–4 inches reported in the Sonamarg region. Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg’s Apharwat and Kongdoori areas brought cheer to tourists.

In north Kashmir, the Bandipora–Gurez road was closed after fresh snowfall at Razdan Pass made the route unsafe. Similarly, the Srinagar–Ladakh highway (NH-1) was temporarily closed due to heavy snowfall at Zojila, Sonamarg, Drass, and Minamarg, disrupting traffic movement between Kashmir and Ladakh. In another incident, Kargil Police successfully rescued around 20 vehicles stranded at Zojila Top after a sudden weather change caused heavy snowfall and strong winds. All passengers were safely escorted without incident.