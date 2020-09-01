Frenchwoman arrested for making 'nude' video on Lakshman Jhoola, the Holy bridge on river Ganga

A French woman was arrested after she made what was called a 'nude' video at Lakshman Jhoola, a place sacred in Hinduism. The woman is currently out on bail. She was approached by the police on August 27 in Uttarakhand.

Lakshman Jhoola is a Holy bridge crissing the sacred Ganga River. Hindus believe that it was here Lakshmana, the mythical warrior and a deity crossed the river using Jute ropes.

Police have told the media that the woman, identified as Marie-Helene, shot the video on the bridge.

"She shot the video at Lakshman Jhula -- it is considered a holy bridge. She then did an obscene photoshoot at her hotel.The photos she shot were nude and she posted them on Instagram," said senior police officer RK Saklani. He was quoted by the CNN.

It is being reportedt that local followers of the woman's Instagram account alerted the authorities after they spotted the video and photos on Instagram.

Marie-Helene has apologised for her actions. She has been quoted in the media for being sorry for causing "...hurt to the local community". She has added that she was "lacking awareness on cultural specificities"

