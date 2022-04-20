Fourth wave of pandemic? Daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi increase by 62% to 1,009

According to the health department bulletin, Delhi's daily COVID tally increased by more than 62% in the last 24 hours, to 1,009 cases, up from 623 the day before, with one fatality.

The positivity rate has risen to 5.7 percent, up from 4.42 percent the day before.

The number of active cases has risen to 2,641, with 1,578 people receiving home isolation treatment.

The overall number of recoveries has increased to 18,41,890 after 314 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The new COVID infection has brought the total number of cases to 18,70,692, with a death toll of 26,161.

According to the report, the COVID fatality rate is 1.4 percent.

There are currently 625 COVID containment zones.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 17,701 new tests (9,581 RT-PCR and 8,120 Rapid Antigen) were performed, bringing the total to 3,76,00,234.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 34,056 vaccines were given out: 4,872 first doses, 19,496 second doses, and 9,688 precaution doses. According to the health bulletin, the total number of beneficiaries who have been vaccinated so far is 3,29,87,480.