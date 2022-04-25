Fourth COVID-19 wave in India? List of states where cases are rising

India has reported a sudden rise in the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, triggering panic and fears over a potential fourth virus wave in the country.

As per the data released by Union Health Ministry on Monday (April 25), India reported 2,541 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours. There's a decline but it is marginal against the previous day's count of 2,593.

After the addition of fresh cases, the number of the active caseload in the country has increased to 16,522 and an additional 30 Covid fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 522,223.

The latest spike in cases is alarming as in the week of April 18 to April 24, India reported 15,700 fresh coronavirus cases, India-based news website The Times of India reported. It is an increase of 95 per cent as compared to the previous week.

To assess the situation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with chief ministers via video conferencing on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

If we analyse the spike in Covid cases state-wise, a few states are witnessing a sudden rise. In the past two weeks, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have reported a rise, with most of the numbers reportedly coming from NCR cities.

Delhi recorded 6,326 cases in a week. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh logged 2,296 and 1,278 cases respectively in a week.

The report also mentioned that nine other states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab — reported a rise in cases this week.

The southern states reported a surge in Covid cases. News agency PTI reported that Tamil Nadu logged 52 new cases on April 25. The news cases included three people who had returned from abroad.

The data released on April 25 noted that the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.54 per cent, and the daily positivity rate reported a considerable spike at 0.84 per cent.

India's COVID-19 update on April 25

Status of Covid vaccination in India till April 25

On the vaccination front, as many as 187.71 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

On Sunday, during the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, PM Modi urged citizens to stay alert and follow Covid protocols.

