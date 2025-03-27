Four separatist groups from Jammu and Kashmir have severed their ties with the Hurriyat conference in the last one week. The Home Minister of India Amit Shah took to social media and shared that two groups have discarded separatism and reposed their trust in India.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Another great news from Kashmir Valley. Two more groups affiliated with the Hurriyat, namely J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, have discarded separatism and reposed their trust in the new Bharat built by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.“

He also added that “Under the Modi government, separatism is breathing its last, and the triumph of unity is echoing across Kashmir.”

Earlier this week, the Home Minister had shared that two more separatist groups associated with Hurriyat have announced to cut all their ties with Separatism.

“Separatism has become history in Kashmir. The unifying policies of the Modi government have tossed separatism out of J&K. Two organizations associated with the Hurriyat have announced the severing of all ties with separatism, “ said Home Minister Amit Shah.

He added that “I welcome this step towards strengthening Bharat's unity and urge all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all. It is a big victory for PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of building a developed, peaceful and unified Bharat.”

Hurriyat Conference was banned by the Home Ministry along with Organisations like Jamaat Islami in Jammu and Kashmir.