In a chilling incident that took place on Tuesday (Apr 22), Manjunath Rao, a resident of Karnataka's Shivamogga, was killed by terrorists in J&K's Pahalgam. The 47-year-old realtor was on family vacation with his wife, Pallavi, and 18-year-old son.

They had returned after horse-riding, and Rao was looking to buy something for his son to eat when he was attacked. His family was shattered to see him in a pool of blood in moments; what was a happy family vacation turned into a nightmare. The family was estimated to return home on April 24. His wife and son are safe and looked after by the authorities.



The couple had recorded a video of their vacation while enjoying their boat ride in Srinagar's Dal Lake.



This is the last video of Manjunath Rao with his wife.



He was from Karnataka's Shivamogga, and was killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam, J&K.



Terrorists shot him dead in front of his wife and son after identifying his religious identity. pic.twitter.com/dKzfFj8FZE — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) April 22, 2025

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office issued a statement saying that 'one of senior officers and another of police personnel — have been dispatched to J&K' to review the situation. "The increasing number of deaths in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir today has increased concern. My heart aches when I remember the innocent lives lost in the attack. I pray that the souls of all those who died may rest in peace," the CM wrote on X.

The statement read, "I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, J&K. Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident. Upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary and senior police officials. I have also spoken to the Resident Commissioner in Delhi. Following my directions, two teams — one of senior officers and another of police personnel — have been dispatched to J&K. An adventure team from the Sports Department, led by Commissioner Chethan, is also en route."

"We are closely monitoring the developments. All necessary support will be extended. Please be assured, the Government of Karnataka stands firmly with those affected," he added.