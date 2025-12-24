/Former PM Khaleda Zia’s son Tarique Rahman returning from exile, tipped to be next PM

Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s son Tarique Rahman is returning to the country on Thursday after nearly 17 years in self-imposed exile. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is planning a massive show of strength ahead of the February elections as a total of 50 lakh BNP supporters are set to gather to welcome Rahman, who will be accompanied by his wife, Dr. Zubaida Rahman, and daughter, Zaima. The timing of Rehman’s becomes important as it comes amid widespread outrage after the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Rahman, 60, is seen as the front runner to become Bangladesh’s next prime minister. His mother, Khaleda, 80, has been seriously ill, which prompted Rahman, the acting chairman of the BNP, to return home.

Pre-poll surveys by the US-based International Republican Institute project the BNP could bag 33 per cent support, followed by the Jamaat-e-Islami at 29 per cent.

Rahman has been living in London since 2008, as he faced multiple criminal convictions, including for money laundering and in a case related to a plot to ⁠assassinate Hasina, but stands acquitted of all charges after Hasina’s ouster.

’One of the youngest prisoners of war’

Rahman was briefly detained as a child during the 1971 Liberation War and was hailed as “one of the youngest prisoners of war” by the party. He studied international relations at Dhaka University before entering politics at the age of 23.

Tarique’s father, Ziaur Rahman, gained influence after the 1975 coup in which Hasina’s father and the country’s founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was murdered. Ziaur Rahman was assassinated in 1981 when his son was 15.

Rahman’s return is expected to mark his formal takeover of the BNP’s election campaign.

The party has asked its workers to take charge of the situation in key urban centres, particularly Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet, all traditional BNP strongholds that are critical for voter turnout.

Tarique Rahman, the eldest son of former President Ziaur Rahman and former PM Khaleda Zia, is seen as the principal political heir of the BNP’s founding family and has been running party affairs from abroad. Despite his physical absence, he has remained the party’s central decision-maker, shaping strategy and alliances.

Sentenced to life imprisonment in 2004 grenade attack case

In October 2018, Rahman and 18 others were sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2004 grenade attack case. On August 21, 2004, a grenade attack left 24 people dead at an Awami League rally in Dhaka when Khaleda was the Bangladesh PM. During the sentencing, the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 called the attack a “well-orchestrated plan, executed through abuse of state power”.

Rahman was arrested during an anti-corruption drive in 2007 when the military-supported interim government was in power. He fell ill after allegedly being tortured in custody. In 2008, he secured bail and permission to fly to London for medical treatment and has remained in the UK since then.

Rahman was sentenced to nine years in prison in absentia in 2023 for accumulating illegal wealth.

The fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024 after a student-led movement changed Rahman’s legal fortunes. He has been acquitted in all 84 pending cases, including charges related to the 2004 Dhaka grenade attack, money laundering, sedition, and the Zia Charitable Trust.

Rahman could become third head of state from his family

Rahman, who announced he is returning to Bangladesh last week, could become the third head of state from his family.

In May, Rahman questioned the legitimacy of Muhammad Yunus taking long-term foreign policy decisions without an electoral mandate. He also made it clear that Dhaka would not align itself closely with either Rawalpindi or New Delhi. “Not Dilli, not Pindi – Bangladesh before everything,” he said.

Rahman has also taken a sharp line against radical political forces and criticised groups such as Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, accusing them of having a violent and divisive past.