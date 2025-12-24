/Unnao rape survivor’s mother manhandled during protest; ‘Dead society’, says Rahul

Security personnel in New Delhi did not let the 2017 Unnao rape case survivor and her mother stage a protest against the Delhi High Court’s decision to grant relief to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been convicted in the rape case. The survivor and her mother were going to protest against the high court decision. Earlier on Tuesday, the mother-daughter duo and lawyer-activist Yogita Bhayana were detained during the protest at India Gate. On Wednesday, they had planned to address the media at Mandi House. However, the CRPF-escorted bus they were travelling in did not stop at the designated location.

Officials said permission had not been granted for a protest at Mandi House or India Gate, and they were to be taken either to Jantar Mantar or back to their residence. A CRPF officer said later that they were taking the survivor back to their Delhi home, where they have been living under CRPF protection after a string of tragedies and threats over the past eight years.

Later, the survivor’s mother allegedly jumped off the moving bus, but reports said the CRPF personnel were seen pushing and elbowing the elderly woman, after which she disembarked while the bus drove away with the survivor. Reports claimed there were no women CRPF personnel in the bus that was transporting the survivor and her mother.

“We did not get justice. They are taking my daughter away like a captive. These security personnel want to kill us. Kuldeep Sengar’s bail should be cancelled; otherwise, we will give up our lives. We are not safe,” the mother said.

Delhi HC suspends Sengar’s sentence

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suspended Sengar’s life imprisonment and granted him conditional bail pending his appeal against the 2019 conviction. The court reasoned that under the pre-2019 POCSO Act, an MLA does not qualify as a “public servant” or person in “position of trust”, reducing the applicable minimum sentence to seven years. Sengar has already spent over seven years in jail.

The conditions set for relief include a Rs 15 lakh personal bond, staying only in Delhi, no entry within 5 km of the survivor’s home, no contact or threats to the family, surrender of passport, and weekly police reporting.

Sengar, meanwhile, remains behind bars for a 10-year sentence for the custodial death of the survivor’s father.

The survivor was raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao in June 2017. She named BJP MLA Sengar as the accused. Sengar was expelled from the party. In 2019, Sengar was convicted of raping the girl, a minor. He was also found guilty in connection with the custodial death of the survivor’s father, who was initially framed in the sexual assault case.

Survivor to move SC against Delhi HC order

The Unnao rape survivor on Wednesday said she would move the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s decision to suspend the jail term of Sengar. She highlighted that the court’s relief to Sengar comes ahead of UP assembly polls and said she was determined to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court. “An emergency hearing should be held. This Kuldeep Singh has the money and power to get his way, and we have to suffer.”

“We will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court. We’re fighting for justice for 9 years, and I lost my husband in the process. My family is not safe,” her mother said.

‘Dead society’: Rahul Gandhi slams action

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised the forcible removal of the Unnao rape survivor by security forces from India Gate on Wednesday. “Is such treatment of a gang rape survivor appropriate? Is it her ‘fault’ that she has the courage to raise her voice for justice?” Rahul said in a post on X.

She was being “repeatedly harassed” and “is living under the shadow of fear,” he alleged.

“Bail for rapists, and treating survivors like criminals—what kind of justice is this? We are not just becoming a dead economy—with such inhuman incidents, we are also turning into a dead society,” Rahul added.

The Congress MP called the granting of bail to Sengar “extremely disappointing and shameful”.