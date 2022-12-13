Former JK CM Omar Abdullah criticises BJP government over hostile relationship with neighbouring countries

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah has blamed BJP for the hostile relationship with the neighbouring countries. He said it's unfortunate that India has failed to build good relations with the neighbouring countries. China had just withdrawn the forces from Ladakh and now opened a new front in Arunachal Pradesh where the two forces got into a scuffle, he added.

''We are not able to build good relations with our neighbouring countries. Our relationship with Pakistan is for everyone to see. And with China, it isn't that well either. China which had intruded in Ladakh and withdrew the forces and now opened another standoff in Arunachal Pradesh where the Chinese forces fought with our forces, '' said Omar Abdullah, Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar also said that it was BJP Leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had said that neighbours cannot be changed and it's important to build relations with neighbouring countries.

''Vajpayee Sahab had said that friends can be changed, not neighbours. We cannot change our neighbours, but we can build a good relationship with them. Although it happens only when both countries want to build good relations with each other. It is also the responsibility of China to maintain a good relationship with our country,'' said Omar Abdullah, Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah while talking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, said that Farooq Abdullah will be receiving Rahul Gandhi at Lakhanpur, the gateway of Jammu and Kashmir. He confirmed that his party National Conference will take part in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K.

Earlier while addressing a party convention, Omar Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir's natural resources, land and Jobs are being given to outsiders after the abrogation of articles 370 and 35A. He said when they come into power after elections, they will pass laws to protect land, jobs and other natural resources for the people of Jammu and Kashmir only.

