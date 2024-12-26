Former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 in the national capital on Thursday (Dec 26), Delhi's All India Medical Institute (AIIMS) confirmed in a press release.

Advertisment

He was admitted to All India Medical Institute (AIIMS) as his health deteriorated and was admitted to the emergency department of the hospital. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on Thursday evening.

"Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi, at 8:06 pm," AIIMS said in the statement, adding, "Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 pm."

Delhi Congress on Thursday took to X, saying, "The demise of renowned economist and former Prime Minister of the country, respected Manmohan Singh ji is an irreparable loss to Indian politics."

Advertisment

"May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this sorrow. The Delhi Congress family pays homage to the memories of respected Manmohan ji and expresses gratitude for his contribution to nation building," the post added.

Also read: Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS' emergency department: Report

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi, took to X, saying, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Fmr Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji…”

Advertisment

"My deepest condolences for his family and loved ones. Thank you for your service to our Nation. You will always be remembered for your Economic revolution and progressive changes, you brought to the country," Vadra added.

Also read: Delhi HC seeks file signed by ex-Indian PM Manmohan Singh that declared Jama Masjid not a protected monument

Who was Dr Manmahon Singh?

Dr Manmohan Singh, India's 14th Prime Minister, was born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab.

Initially, he joined the Indian government as an economic adviser in the Commerce Ministry in 1971. Next year, he was promoted to Chief Economic Adviser in the Finance Ministry.

He brought over a decade of remarkable growth and development.

A thinker and scholar, Dr Singh was regarded for his diligence and academic approach to work, as well as his accessibility and his unassuming demeanour.

His academic career took him from Punjab to the University of Cambridge, UK, where he earned a First Class Honours degree in Economics in 1957. Dr. Singh followed this with a D.Phil in Economics from Nuffield College at Oxford University in 1962. His book, “India’s Export Trends and Prospects for Self-Sustained Growth” was an early critique of India’s inward-oriented trade policy.

He also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Finance; Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission; Governor of the Reserve Bank of India; Adviser of the Prime Minister; and Chairman of the University Grants Commission.

In what was to become the turning point in the economic history of independent India, Dr. Singh spent five years between 1991 and 1996 as India’s Finance Minister. His role in ushering in a comprehensive policy of economic reforms is now recognised worldwide.

He was a Member of India’s Upper House of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha, since 1991, where he was Leader of the Opposition between 1998 and 2004.

He was sworn in as Prime Minister on 22nd May after the 2004 general elections and took the oath of office for a second term on 22nd May 2009.

Dr. Singh is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and three daughters.

(With inputs from agencies)