Former defence minister Jaswant Singh passes away at 82

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away on Sunday morning. He was 82.

"Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, during Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise," tweeted PM Modi.

Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020 ×

He added, "Spoke to Shri Manvendra Singh and expressed condolences on the unfortunate demise of Shri Jaswant Singh Ji. True to his nature, Jaswant Ji fought his illness with immense courage for the last six years."

Born on January 3, 1938, Jaswant Singh was a retired officer of the Indian Army. He was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Jaswant Singh was also one of India's longest serving parliamentarians, having been a member of one or the other house almost continuously between 1980 and 2014.



(With inputs from agencies)