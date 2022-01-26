Foreign nations, dignitaries extend wishes to India on 73rd Republic Day

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 26, 2022, 10:05 AM(IST)

73rd Republic day Photograph:( IANS )

In honour of India's 73rd Republic Day, foreign countries and dignitaries have extended their wishes to the country and its people

Today, India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day. Rajpath will be the scene of colourful tableaus and a march past of the Indian military. 

The White House also greeted the people of India. 

"We join India, the world's largest democracy in honouring Republic Day, the day that marks the adoption of India's Constitution," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"As President (Joe) Biden said when India's Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi visited the White House last September, the relationship between India and the United States is destined to be stronger, closer and tighter, and it can benefit the whole world," Psaki added.

 

