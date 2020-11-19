Foreign minister S Jaishankar to represent India at Afghan conference in Geneva

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will represent India at the international conference on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in Geneva. He will join the meet virtually that will take place on November 23 and 24

The conference is being co-hosted by the Afghan government, the Government of Finland, and the United Nations. The event will see the participation of representatives from 70 countries, international organizations, and comes at a time when America substantially plans to reduce its troops in the country.

This year saw a Taliban-US govt pact in February, followed by the start of intra-Afghan talks but has not resulted in peace in the country. The violence level in the country remains high.

India meanwhile has increased its outreach with all stakeholders in Afghanistan. In September, EAM had represented India virtually at the start of intra-Afghan talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

It was followed by 3 high profile visits to New Delhi, first by Senior Afghan leader Abdul Rashid Dostum, followed by the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, Dr Abdullah Abdullah, and then by former Governor of Balkh Atta Muhammad Noor.

New Delhi has been a close partner of Afghan govt and has been helping in capacity building and infrastructure development in the country. Amid the Covid pandemic, it sent 75000 MT of Wheat to the country via Chabahar port in Iran.