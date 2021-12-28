For precaution dose, no doctor certificate needed for 60-plus people with co-morbidity in India

As the spread of new variant of coronavirus haunts many, the Indian government has told states and union territories on Tuesday that people in the age group of 60 years and above, who have co-morbidities, do not need to produce or submit any certificate from doctor at the time of taking precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

It has also advised these people to consult a doctor before getting this dose.

These beneficiaries will become eligible for the precaution dose after the completion of nine months or 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system, India’s Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Bhushan, in a letter to states and UTs, also said that the personnel, who are to be deployed in election duty in the poll-bound states, will also be included in the category of frontline workers.

Not just this, the CoWIN platform will also send reminder messages to all the people eligible for precaution dose, the health secretary added.

It will also be reflected in the digital vaccination certificates.

Through video conference, the official also chaired a workshop with all states and UTs to review the vaccination process for various categories of people on Tuesday.

