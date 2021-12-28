While West struggles to control Omicron surge, India's covid tally tells a different story

India recorded a total of 6,531 new Covid cases on Tuesday morning, with a recovery rate of 98.40 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

On December 25 morning, India had reported 7,189 new Covid infections and 415 Omicron cases, out of which 115 had recovered or migrated.

LIVE Omicron Variant Updates: India approves 2 new Covid vaccines

The day after Christmas, India reported nearly 6,987 new Covid infections and a total of 422 cases of the new variant of coronavirus. Then, on December 27, India detected 415 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19, out of which 115 have recovered or migrated, Union health ministry’s data updated on Saturday.

These new infection numbers may look bigger in the first glance but when compared to the data from the week before, the frenzy around it doesn’t add up. India has recorded nearly 46,000 total cases from December 20 to 26. However, this number has seen a decline from 49,000 that India observed in the week before December 20.

If the total number of new Covid cases, Omicron infections and improving recovery rate tell us something, it is that there is a chance the new variant is being portrayed as a bigger threat than it really is and that is translating into panic.

The recovery rate of Covid patients in India has improved by 6,450 and currently stands at 98.40 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020. Even the number of active cases of coronavirus have seen a decline of at least 385 in India.

In addition to a decline in Covid cases, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently announced that India will soon start administering ‘precautionary doses’ for people above the age of 60 and frontline workers. Young children, too, will now receive the Covid vaccines.

While the western countries struggle to control the wide spread surge of COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant, India has been able to skip the wrath of the new variant till now due to the preparedness of the Government of India.

India has also approved two more Covid vaccines and one anti-viral drug in a single day, helping health authorities speed up the vaccination programmes across the country.