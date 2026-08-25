/Food safety dept destroys quintals of 'adulterated' sweets in Ghaziabad, Noida ahead of festivals

The Food Safety Department has intensified its crackdown on food adulteration by starting a drive against contamination and adulteration ahead of the festive season and carried out raids across various areas of Ghaziabad and Noida on Tuesday.

The department raid team found quintals of sweets being prepared in highly unhygienic conditions and destroyed a large quantity of chhena rasgullas.

The officials found around 10 quintals of sweets made in filthy conditions, posing serious health risks.

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A large stock was destroyed while samples were sent to the laboratory for testing.

Assistant Food Commissioner Suresh Mishra said the department had received a complaint about food items being manufactured in unhygienic conditions in the Bhimnagar area under the Crossing Republic police station limits of Ghaziabad.

The Food Department team raided the site and found that the containers used for preparing and storing the sweets were infested with insects. Officials took immediate action and destroyed the stock.

The preliminary inspection revealed that various chemicals were used to make the chhena rasgullas.

The team collected samples of the ingredients and food products from the site and sent them to the laboratory for analysis, officials said.

Assistant Food Commissioner Mishra said the presence of bleaching agents or harmful chemicals can be confirmed only after receiving the laboratory test report.

“Legal action will be taken against the concerned vendors and establishments based on the findings of the report. If the investigation confirms violations of safety standards or adulteration, proceedings to suspend the licenses of the concerned establishments will be initiated,” added Mishra.

Officials said the demand for sweets, milk, and milk products surges during the festive season and adulteration becomes common for profiteering.

Raids and checkings will continue to ensure that public health is not compromised in any way and strict action will be taken against those found violating the food safety regulations. The department is conducting inspections across various markets, sweet manufacturing units, and food establishments, officials added.

During the inspection at Sachin Chhena Store, the team collected four samples, including prepared rasgulla, arrowroot, paneer, and bleaching agent cefolite for laboratory examination.

Officials also examined the materials being used in preparation and said that sodium formaldehyde sulfoxylate was being used as a chemical to whiten the food products.

“We have collected samples and are sending them for testing. They are using a chemical called sodium formaldehyde sulfoxylate to whiten the paneer by mashing it with starch, which acts as a preservative as well as a bleaching agent. Due to the presence of these chemicals, all these food items are being destroyed. We will initiate the process of suspending their license,” an official said.

The Food Department also conducted a separate operation in Noida as part of the pre-festival inspections.

A team raided a rasgulla manufacturing unit located in Sarfabad, Sector 72, where officials reportedly found flies and mosquitoes around contaminated rasgullas. The team destroyed approximately 100 kg of rasgullas during the action.

The team collected seven food samples from different locations during the inspection drive. These included three paneer samples collected at the Jewar toll plaza, along with samples of ghevar from Sector 134 and khoya-ghevar from Ecotech-2.

The department is conducting inspections as the demand for sweets, paneer, khoya, and other dairy-based products shoots up in the festive season.

Officials said the drive is aimed at preventing adulterated or unsafe food products from reaching consumers.