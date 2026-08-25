/Nvidia employees book Rs 18 crore flats in Trump Towers as 'AI gold rush' makes them richer

The AI boom has had a major impact on the luxury real estate industry in India, with multiple Nvidia employees booking apartments in Trump Towers Hyderabad. According to a real estate agent, at least five Nvidia employees have bought luxury real estate. "Thanks to NVIDIA & the AI gold rush! As I mentioned earlier, the AI boom is having an impact on luxury real estate too. The first officially paid booking through me at Trump Towers Hyderabad was by an NVIDIA India employee. The second is also likely to be a former employee who held RSUs for years," Satish Reddy, a realtor in the capital of Telangana, wrote on X.

He said the smaller units, 3,600 sft, are already sold out, and only 4,200 sft and higher units are available. Reddy believes some Micron employees have also bought the flats. "The MD also mentioned that 3 more employees from the company picked up units the previous day. I am sure there will be a couple of Micron Employees too," he wrote. Micron is a global leader in memory and storage, powering AI and compute-intensive applications.





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“Sizes now start from 4,200 sft, as the smaller 3,600 sft units are sold out. I tried for a week to accommodate one buyer looking for a 3,600 sft unit, but couldn’t find one.”

Prices of houses in Trump Towers

Talking about the group of professionals going for a share in the luxury towers, Reddy said, these mostly include "high-paid employees, second-gen businessmen, political families and NRIs." Pricing in the coveted towers starts from Rs 6.2 crore and goes up to more than Rs 18 crore.

Reddy informed in a previous post that he is expecting interest from High-Net-Worth Individuals not only from Hyderabad but also from other cities, including buyers across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He believes for most of them, "the brand, prestige and status of owning a Trump residence" is the main attraction.