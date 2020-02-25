Following CAA violence, Maujpur witnesses heavy security measures

Following more reports of stone-pelting incidents in the Maujpur area of the national capital, Additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain order and reduce the number of violent clashes.

Stringent security measures precede fierce clashes in the area that resulted in 7 deaths on Monday. Police officers and Rapid Action Force personnel arrived at the scene following multiple incidents of stone-pelting in Brahampuri and Maujpur area.

Law enforcement officials conducted a flag march in these areas after clashes broke out.

The events have received bipartisan condemnation on social media, as Lt. Governor Baijal tweeted, “Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhito ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint.”

Rattan Lal, a Police Head Constable was among the 7 who had lost their lives in the clashes. More than 100 people have been reportedly injured in the clashes between groups that favour and groups that oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act in North-East Delhi.