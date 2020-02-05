Rajinikanth comes out in support of CAA & NPR, says youth being misled into protests

Actor Rajinikanth has come out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that it will not affect Indian Muslims who have chosen India as their motherland during partition, adding that there was a lot of misleading information that was being spread due to ulterior motives of political parties and religious groups.

Rajini added that he would be the first to step out and rise in protest if and when CAA affects Indian Muslims.

On the National Population Register(NPR), Rajini said that, it is very necessary for the country. "It is a must to conduct a census of the Indian population in 2021. Don't we need to know who are Indians and who are from outside? This is very important and I don't know what is the issue with this is."

Also read: Rajinikanth issued summons over ‘anti-social elements’ remark on Tuticorin violence, firing

Regarding the NRC, Rajini said that the procedure for NRC hasn't started and that deliberations were still underway about it.

On the protests that have been taking place across major parts of the country over CAA-NRC, the actor cautioned students to not get misled by the false propaganda. He urged students to think well and make informed decisions after consulting with their elders, faculty before embarking on protests.

Also read: Rajinikanth is fine after shooting for Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls, tweets 'Thank you, love you'

When asked about CAA not having included Sri Lankan Tamils, Rajini stated that he was in favour of citizenship being granted to Tamil refugees who are living in camps across Tamil Nadu for several years. However, he also added that the Tamils living in Sri Lanka must not be considered as they have been living there since the time of the Chola empire.