/Five people arrested in Noida for posing as GST officials, extorting Rs 29 lakh

Five individuals have been arrested for reportedly posing as GST officials and extorting Rs 29 lakh from a GST consultant in Noida, police confirmed on Wednesday (August 13). The incident occurred on July 20 when the GST consultant was travelling in his car along with his pet dog and laptop.



"The Bisrakh police have recovered the entire extorted amount, including Rs 24.50 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 4.50 lakh," Central Noida DCP Shailendra Kumar Singh said. "The accused allegedly intercepted his vehicle near the S Aspire Society by blocking its path with their car. Posing as GST officials, they entered his vehicle and took him along while threatening him over alleged fake e-way bills of two firms," he said.



Police stated that the accused allegedly threatened to have the victim jailed over a GST-related matter and demanded Rs 29 lakh in exchange. The money was reportedly brought in cash through the victim's brother, after which the accused abandoned the victim along with his car and fled.

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The investigation revealed that the main accused, Kashish Chauhan, also known as Ishu, was already known to the victim, the two having been acquainted since 2021. Police said Chauhan was aware that the victim dealt with GST-related work and allegedly used this knowledge to target him.



According to police, the accused wore a police sub-inspector's uniform along with a Delhi Civil Defence uniform while committing the crime. Two vehicles and seven mobile phones allegedly used in the offence have also been recovered.



Police added that Chauhan is employed as a DCPO (Driver-cum-Pump Operator) at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, Delhi, while accused Rajesh Pawar is linked with Delhi Civil Defence. Vivek Sharma had worked at Escort, Manesar, Ballabhgarh. Police also clarified that all those accused involved in the incident are not police personnel.