Five Indian High Commission officials return to India

Five Indian High Commission officials have returned back to India on Monday. Out of the said five, two officials are those who were abducted by the Pakistan security agencies.

The officials returned to India through the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar.

The officials have returned after few officials, posted in Pakistan, complained of being stalked and harassed by the Pakistan security agencies.

So much so, two officials were reportedly abducted by the Pakistani security agencies and were apparently tortured to make them confess under duress about their involvement in a hit-and-run case.

The abducted officials were handed back to the Indian High Commission on the same day at 9 pm. While the officials did not bear life-threatening injuries, it was reported that they did bear injuries marks on their neck, face and legs.

Following the mishandling and the torture against the Indian officials, the five officials were, on Monday, brought back to India.