First India, Israel, US, UAE or West Asian Quad leaders' Summit next month

The first meeting of the India, Israel, US and UAE leaders' summit will take place next month during President Biden's in person visit to Israel. The US President will be in West Asia from July 13th to July 16th with stops in Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia. The new grouping of the 4 countries is known as I2U2 with I standing for India, Israel and U for US, UAE. The grouping is sometime referred to as the West Asian Quad.

A senior US administration official said, "President will hold a virtual summit with the I2U2 heads of state for discussions of the food security crisis and other areas of cooperation across hemispheres where UAE and Israel serve as important innovation hubs". The official added, "President looks forward to this unique engagement with Prime Minister Bennett of Israel, with Prime Minister Modi of India, and President Mohammed bin Zayed of the UAE.'

So far, the I2U2 has met only at foreign minister's level. The first meet took place during EAM Jaishankar's Israel visit in October of last year. During that visit, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and US Secretary of state Antony Blinken joined virtually while Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Indian EAM were together in person. One of the key focus areas of the grouping has been issues like trade, climate, and maritime security.

The Quad meeting is seen as one of the key dividends of the Abraham accords that saw the normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. UAE was the first country in the Persian Gulf to normalize ties with Israel. India has strong ties with both Israel and UAE in West Asia and since the accords were signed, they have worked in a trilateral arrangement. PM Modi will be traveling to UAE later this month as part 2 nation visit, which includes his visit to Germany.

The summit level meet of West Asian Quad comes even as the Quad between US, India, Japan and Australia has seen increased engagement. Last month Quad met for the 2nd time in-person in Tokyo. While the first in person meet took place in Washington in 2021, Australia will hold Quad summit in 2023, followed by India in 2024.

