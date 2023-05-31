First ever Kashmiri-produced Bollywood film garners great support from Srinagar, released in sole theatre

The film culture in the Kashmir Valley is on the rise. Since the opening of the first film theatre in Srinagar after three decades, the valley has now the first-ever Kashmiri-produced Bollywood film released. And the movie is running houseful over the weekends in the valley's sole theatre.

'Welcome to Kashmir' is the first-ever Kashmiri-produced Bollywood film released in the theatre of Kashmir Valley. The film produced by a Kashmiri and shot in the beautiful locations of valley has been getting an overwhelming response from the public. The lone theatre in the valley says the movie is running houseful over the weekends and they were not expecting such a response.

''Movie released on May 26 and the very first day we had houseful. We did not expect it but it's getting a lot of response. People are booking online and on weekends its running house is full. Most of the people are coming to watch over the weekend and people are excited that a Kashmiri film has been made and released here only, '' said Aamir Rashid, Inox Srinagar, Staff.

The film talks about crucial issues like drug addiction, women empowerment and many other issues faced by the people of the Kashmir Valley. It throws light on various challenges that the youth of the valley face. The film director Tariq Bhat has shot the film in various beautiful destinations across the Kashmir region. And the people who are coming to watch the film are all appreciative of the subject as well as the talent in the film who are from the valley itself.

''This is the first step to women empowerment, the girl Mateena in the film has worked in Netflix and everything. It's a very good feeling. The message that has been given through this film is also very good. I would urge everyone to come and watch this film. The message against all the social evils like drugs etc in the movie should be appreciated. People should come and watch it. It's time to accept the change and I hope our talent is channelised. It's very good that we are able to see the movie of Kashmir in Kashmir only, '' said Mehar Attir, Audience.

Most of the film's cast is from the Kashmir Valley, and people are happy the talent of the valley is finally getting a platform to showcase their talent.

''I am very happy that children from Kashmir who have a lot of talent should come forward. A film called notebook was released a few years ago and my child had worked in it. Now Tariq Saab has taken this initiative and specially talking about the drug issue in Kashmir is a big initiative. Kashmir needs such movies. It has a women empowerment message too and it's a big platform for the artists of Kashmir,'' said Anita Chandpuri, Audience.