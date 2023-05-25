Three Islamic countries attended India hosted G20 meet in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant development for India's diplomatic ties, three Islamic countries —Indonesia, UAE, and Bangladesh —attended the G20 tourism meeting held in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir union territory.

This gathering marks the first international meeting in the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories in August 2019.

Representing Bangladesh at the meeting was its High Commissioner Mustafizur Rahman, while the UAE sent two officials from its capital.

The presence of Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country and a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as well as the G20, was particularly noteworthy. All three countries are members of OIC.

The development highlights the strengthening ties between India and these three nations, as evidenced by a series of high-level visits and engagements between them.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Indonesia's Bali last year to attend the G20 meet. Bangladesh and India have been emphasising the "golden phase" of ties, and the relationship with the UAE has grown leaps and bounds—from economy to food security.

The G20 Srinagar meet provided an opportunity for the participants to discuss and exchange ideas on tourism and related sectors. This engagement can contribute to the growth and development of the tourism industry in the region and facilitate the sharing of best practices among countries.

However, it is worth noting that some G20 member countries and invited guests decided not to attend the meeting.

Three G20 member countries—China, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey—and two guests who were invited by India —Egypt, and Oman—were among those who did not send their delegations. Though there were some unofficial representations from Saudi Arian and Egypt.