Coronavirus: First batch of 200 evacuees from Wuhan discharged from ITBP quarantine camp in Delhi

As many as around 200 Indian evacuees from coronavirus epicentre Wuhan were discharged from Indo-Tibetan Border Police quarantine camp in Delhi on Monday. Maldivian nationals were also among those who were discharged from the facility.

More than 400 people who were flown in from China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan were lodged in the quarantine facility.

The centre housed a total of 406 people, including seven Maldivians.

"After the final coronavirus test reports of all 406 people living at our facility were found negative, the first batch was discharged today. We expect about 200 people will leave by tonight. The rest will be sent on Tuesday and in the subsequent days as per the travel plans of the inmates," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey told news agency PTI.

The ITBP is also providing official vehicles to those who want to go to the airport, railway stations and bus stands. It is also providing vehicles to drop those home who hail from the national capital or have a relative here, a senior camp official said.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Home Affairs had confirmed that all Indian evacuees from Wuhan, China have been tested negative for coronavirus.

India, in a batch of two, brought back over 600 evacuees from China who were kept in isolation at Army Base and ITBP camps near Delhi.