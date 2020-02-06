All 645 Indian evacuees from China tested negative for coronavirus: Ministry of Home Affairs 

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday confirmed that all 645 Indian evacuees from Wuhan, China have been tested negative for coronavirus.

India, in a batch of two, brought back over 600 evacuees from China last week who were kept in isolation at Army Base and ITBP camps near Delhi.

Air India's 423-seater jumbo B747 plane, carrying 324 Indian nationals from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, landed in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

A special Air India plane carrying 323 Indian citizens along with seven Maldives citizens, evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus, landed at Delhi Airport on Sunday morning.

So far, India has confirmed three positive cases of coronavirus - all in Kerala.

The total number deaths from the deadly infection in China has crossed 500 with thousands infected in the country.

Meanwhile, in a press briefing on coronavirus today, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India can consider evacuating Pakistani students from the coronavirus-hit Hubei province "if such a situation arises" and resources are available.

Kumar added that Pakistan had made no such request for now.