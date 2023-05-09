First Airbus C295 plane for Indian Air Force completes maiden flight, delivery soon

The first C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft meant to be delivered to India completed a three-hour-long maiden flight trial in Seville, Spain, French firm Airbus Defence and Space said.

A test flight is meant to validate the performance of the major onboard systems and sub-systems. This aircraft is the first of 56 planes that the Indian Government had ordered, for use by the Indian Air Force. While the first 16 aircraft will be assembled in Spain, the remaining ones will be manufactured and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in Gujarat, India.

Equipped to ferry troops and cargo, the plane is also capable of serving in maritime surveillance, disaster response missions, special missions, medical evacuations etc. In the troop-ferrying role, it is capable of transporting 70 personnel. Being a medium transport aircraft, it offers flexibility and is capable of ferrying troops and cargo to locations that are inaccessible by larger and heavier aircraft.

“This first flight represents a significant accomplishment for the first Make in India aerospace programme. With the Indian Air Force set to become the largest operator of the C295 in the world, this programme exemplifies our commitment to improve the Indian Air Force (IAF) operational capabilities,” said Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Military Air Systems at Airbus Defence and Space.

India acquired 56 C295 aircraft in September 2021 to replace the Air Force's legacy AVRO fleet. The first plane is expected to be delivered to India by the second half of this year, Airbus said. "This programme will significantly contribute to developing the country’s military industrial ecosystem from the manufacturing to assembly, testing, to delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft" the firm added.

Airbus recently revealed that Indian Air Force pilots had commenced the training for operating C295 aircraft, at the Airbus International Training Centre in Spain. The new TASL facility in Gujarat meant for building the C295 planes will be India's first private-run aircraft manufacturing facility.