Fighting a pandemic: Bhilwara shows the way!

The number of coronavirus cases in India saw a dramatic increase as death toll so far crossed the 100-mark, registering 32 fatalities in the last 24 hours alone.

The country has reported 693 fresh cases, which is also the highest single-day jump so far, taking the total number of infections above 4000.

The govt authorities are mulling over an action plan based on 'Bhilwara model' to counter the pandemic.

Rajasthan's Bhilwara has reported no new case of coronavirus for last 4-5 days.

The administration in this Rajasthan town became aggressive in tackling the pandemic after six people were found coronavirus positive in Bhilwara (Rajasthan) on March 19.

The health administration officials of the Rajasthan government had set up a medical war room to fight deadly coronavirus pandemic.

They divided the area into three circles. According to the plan, Bhilwara town was divided into 1 Km, 3 Km and 5 Km radius.

Intense surveillance was conducted in 1 Km radius and every home was tested for coronavirus.

Around 6000 teams of doctors were placed for the task. Around 24 lakh people were screened by these teams in a mere 9 days.

Around 18000 people were found to be having cough and cold, they had been moved to the second phase of testing.

The people who came in contact with the doctor who was tested positive for the virus were also tested.

Borders were sealed completely except for essential services. Several hospitals were prepared for emergency cases. Bhilwara and nearby areas were screened for coronavirus. Disinfectants were sprinkled all across the city to kill the virus.

With the recent success of the Bhilwara model of disinfection drive, it is expected that this may get implemented in all of India during or after the lockdown.