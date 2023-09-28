MS Swaminathan: Father of India's 'Green Revolution' passes away at 98

Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, widely recognised as MS Swaminathan, the renowned agricultural scientist who played a pivotal role in India's 'Green Revolution,' peacefully departed at his Chennai residence on September 28, 2023, at 11:20 am. He reached the age of 98 at the time of his passing and is survived by his three daughters.

Early life and career

Born on August 7, 1925, in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, MS Swaminathan, was a multifaceted individual who left an indelible mark on India's agricultural landscape.

He was not only an agronomist, agricultural scientist, and plant geneticist but also a dedicated administrator and humanitarian.

Swaminathan embarked on his career in 1949, delving into research on the genetics of various crops, including potato, wheat, rice, and jute.

During a critical period in India's history, when the nation faced the spectre of a widespread famine and severe food grain shortages, Swaminathan, alongside luminaries like Norman Borlaug and other scientists, developed high-yielding variety seeds for wheat. This pivotal contribution played a vital role in averting a looming catastrophe.

The Green Revolution architect

Swaminathan earned the moniker "Father of Economic Ecology" from the United Nations Environment Programme, underscoring his commitment to sustainable agricultural practices.

During the 1960s and 70s, he collaborated with esteemed agriculture ministers such as C Subramaniam and Jagjivan Ram to orchestrate the 'Green Revolution.'

For his instrumental role in introducing high-yielding wheat and rice varieties to India, Swaminathan received the inaugural World Food Prize in 1987.

Subsequently, he established the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai. Throughout his illustrious career, he also received several prestigious awards, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1971 and the Albert Einstein World Science Award in 1986.

His accolades extended to India's highest civilian honors, the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. Additionally, he was honoured with the H K Firodia Award, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award, and the Indira Gandhi Prize.