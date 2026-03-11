/Farmer ID system in Maharashtra under scanner after data security concerns

Concerns over the safety of farmers’ personal data were raised in the Maharashtra Assembly during the ongoing Budget Session, with the opposition questioning how the state’s Farmer ID system is being implemented.

Maharashtra Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar brought up the issue in the House, claiming that in some parts of the state, Farmer ID cards were allegedly being printed and sold to farmers through Common Service Centres and other intermediaries.

He asked the government to clarify whether private agencies were involved in generating the IDs and if the process had been carried out through proper tenders.

Wadettiwar also voiced concerns about the safety of the information being collected under the system. According to him, the Farmer ID process involves gathering important personal details of farmers, including identification and bank-related information. He warned that if proper safeguards are not in place, such sensitive data could be at risk of misuse or cyber theft.

Responding to the concerns, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane assured the Assembly that the government would take strict action if any agency was found selling Farmer ID cards or misusing the system.

He clarified that the Farmer ID initiative is a government programme aimed at creating a digital database of farmers and improving the delivery of welfare schemes. The minister emphasised that the ID cards are not meant to be sold or distributed commercially by private entities.

Bharane further told the House that the government has not received any official complaints so far about Farmer ID cards being sold. However, he assured that if such cases come to light, they will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken against those responsible.

The Farmer ID project is part of the government’s larger push to digitise the agriculture sector and create a unified database of farmers. The system is expected to help streamline the distribution of subsidies, crop insurance and other benefits by ensuring that assistance reaches the right beneficiaries.

According to government data, Maharashtra has around 1.71 crore farmers, and Farmer IDs have already been generated for more than 1.31 crore farmers so far.