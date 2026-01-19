/Fake ‘black blood’ treatment scam dupes elderly, police arrest one in Ahmedabad; Rs 6.7 lakh recovered

Ahmedabad police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a fraud in which elderly citizens were duped into paying huge sums for a bogus medical procedure claiming to restore mobility. According to investigators, the accused was part of a group that impersonated doctors and physiotherapists. They targeted senior citizens struggling with paralysis or walking difficulties, falsely telling them their condition was caused by “black blood” inside their bodies.

The gang claimed they could remove this so-called toxic blood through a special treatment. Victims were allegedly charged ₹7,000 for every ‘drop’ extracted. Several elderly individuals reportedly believed the claims and paid large amounts. The scam was uncovered after a manager at a public sector bank’s Drive-in Road branch noticed a senior citizen repeatedly withdrawing large sums from a fixed deposit over two days. Suspecting foul play, bank officials informed the Cyber Crime Branch.

Police reviewed CCTV footage at the bank and noticed a man keeping watch on the elderly customer. He was detained for questioning, which led to the exposure of the fraud. Around ₹6.7 lakh was recovered during the operation, officials said. The arrested man has been identified as Mohammad Amjad, a resident of Rajasthan’s Baran district, who studied only up to Class 6. Police said he admitted that the gang deliberately targeted elderly people living alone and with limited mobility.

The accused and his associates reportedly approached victims at hospitals, markets, religious sites, and other public places. After gaining their trust, they visited the victims’ homes, drew blood, and falsely claimed it was poisonous.