Fact Check: Was Jallianwala Bagh memorial tampered with in restoration?

After Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the restored Jallianwala Bagh memorial recently, the makeover has caught the attention of the netizens.

On social media, several people have hailed it while some have also opposed it. Debate is raging on whether the restoration tampered with the historically significant site.

But what are the facts? The pictures below speak for themselves.

On careful observation of the restoration, the work looks to be a perfect makeover and not an attempt to tamper with the history.

In the makeover, the walls of passage have been restored with murals depicting the people, who lost their lives in the violence. The martyrs' well, where several people jumped to save themselves, has also been preserved.

Watch: India holds talks with Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha

The memorial has been built to honour the unarmed people who lost their lives during the peaceful protest at Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919 at the hands of British troops, who fired without warning on the directions of Colonel Reginald Edward Harry Dyer.

Jallianwala Bagh used to be a public garden in the city of Amritsar. The horrific incident was registered in the history as the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Also Read: Before vs after: The renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial

At the inauguration, Modi had also posted a video on social media of a new sound and light show, which is a part of the revamp.

In the tweet, the PM said, "It (sound and light show) would display the horrific massacre of April 1919 and instill a spirit of gratitude and reverence towards the martyrs."