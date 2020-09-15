Fact check: No nationwide lockdown from September 25

The Government of India, on Monday, refuted a fake report that claimed that Centre is planning another lockdown from September 25 due to the rise in deadly covid-19 cases in the country.

The nodal agency of the Government of India, Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a clarification on this heavily viral report of lockdown extension.

Taking to Twitter PIB said, “Claim: An order purportedly issued by the National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from September 25. PIB Fact Check: This order is fake. NMDA has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown,.”

The fact check team of PIB has called the viral order fake and said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) did not issue any such circular.

“In order to contain the spread of Covid-19 and decrease the mortality rate in the country, the National Disaster Management Authority, along with the Planning commission, hereby urges the government of India and directs the Prime Minister Office, ministry of home affairs to re-impose a strict nationwide lockdown of 46 days starting from midnight September 25, 2020. Maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities in the country, therefore hereby NDMA is issuing a prior notice to the ministry to plan accordingly,” the fake order, dated September 10 reads.

