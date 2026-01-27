/Explained: Why students are protesting outside UGC headquarters over anti-caste rules

Students from several colleges across Delhi staged a protest outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) headquarters on Tuesday (January 27), opposing the recently notified “Equity Regulations,” which they claim could disrupt campus life. Braving rain and heavy police barricades, around 100 students gathered to demand that the rules be withdrawn. After the demonstration, a delegation submitted a memorandum to UGC officials. “UGC officials agreed to discuss a few points from our list of demands,” Alokit Tripathi, a PhD student from Delhi University, was quoted as saying to news agency PTI.

What do the new rules say?

On January 13, the UGC notified the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026. The framework is intended to prevent caste-based discrimination in universities and colleges. The regulations mandate the creation of Equity Committees, Equity Squads, helplines, and monitoring systems to handle complaints, particularly those involving students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The move follows a Supreme Court directive connected to a plea seeking stricter enforcement of the UGC’s 2012 anti-discrimination guidelines. The petition was filed by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, both students who died by suicide after allegedly facing caste-based harassment.

Why are students opposing it?

Protesters argue that the regulations presume guilt and offer insufficient protection against false accusations. Tripathi said the rules are “excessively harsh” and create an environment where anyone on campus could be labelled a victim without due process. He added that Equity Squads would result in constant monitoring of students, likening campus life to a surveillance system. Participants from several Delhi colleges joined the protest.

Harsh Pandey, a Political Science undergraduate from Sri Venkateswara College, criticised the UGC for introducing the rules without wide consultation. He claimed the regulations could enable “reverse discrimination” and unfairly target innocent students. Meanwhile, the All India Students’ Association (AISA), a Left-backed student group, expressed support for the regulations, especially the inclusion of OBCs under equity protections. However, it raised concerns about vague definitions of discrimination and unclear guidelines on the representation of marginalised groups and women in Equity Committees.

Government response