Explained: Why Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh is being kept in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

In a major breakthrough, Punjab police arrested radical preacher Amritpal Singh on Sunday (April 23) from Moga's Rode village after days of a man-hunt when he finally surrendered. The same day, Singh was shifted to Dibrugarh in the northeastern Indian state of Assam via a special flight from Bhatinda air force station. He has been kept in a high-security prison just like his other eight aides.

Police urged common people to maintain peace and harmony, to not share fake news, and always verify before sharing anything as there were speculations that the arrest of Amritpal might trigger violent protests across the state of Punjab. But amid all this, some were wondering why Amritpal was sent to the Dibrugarh Central Jail, and not kept in Punjab or New Delhi.

Amritpal's arrest

Amritpal and his aides have been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA). The radical preacher was taken into custody in the early hours of April 23. He surrendered after as he came out of the gurdwara in Rode, Bhindranwale's native village. He was in traditional attire that included a sheathed sword and videos shared on social media purportedly showed that he addressed a gathering at the gurdwara. It is the same place which he took over last year as the chief of Waris Punjab De.

Amritpal and his aides face several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attack police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants. Indian intelligence agencies have said that the Sikh separatist has been sourcing weapons from Pakistan through its spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and trying to divide Punjab on communal lines. Amritpal Singh also faces allegations that he had been allegedly leading young people towards a "gun culture."

Dibrugarh Jail

Local media outlets reported quoted sources that the main reason behind Amritpal and his aides being taken to the other end of the nation is to avoid any ruckus, which may fuel protests in the aftermath of the arrests. The sources mentioned that it is unlikely that the jails in which they are currently kept have gangsters associated with them or the separatist movement.

The sources also said that in Dibrugarh jail, there will be a language barrier for Amritpal - another reason to prevent him from connecting with other inmates and authorities. The high-security prison is the same place northeast rebels used to be kept earlier. It is said to be a very secure prison and the sources noted that the local Sikh community is not sympathetic to the Khalistan movement.

A senior official told the news agency PTI that a heavily-guarded convoy reached the prison with Singh. He said: "He has been kept in a special cell under tight security. A team from Punjab Police is present in the jail along with personnel of Assam Police."

The official said that a multi-tier security arrangement has been made at the Central Jail. He said: "The jail compound has been surrounded by Assam Police's elite Black Cat Commandos, CRPF and other security personnel." So far, the Assam Police has not yet made any official statement about the security.

The official further explained that the Dibrugarh Central Jail was constructed in 1859-60 by the British on 15.54 acres of land and it is one of the oldest and most well-fortified prisons with reports stating that this jail has never had a major prison break incident in its nearly 170-year history. The source also mentioned that the jail's location - the centre of the town - is also an advantage for authorities to stop any escape attempts. After Amrilpal and his aides were housed there, the security in and around the jail premises has been beefed up.

Local media reports claimed that new CCTV cameras were installed in front of the cells holding Amritpal Singh's aides to constantly monitor their movements.

A senior official told PTI: "The Dibrugarh Central jail compound has been surrounded by Assam Police's elite Black Cat Commandos, CRPF and other security personnel. He (Singh) has been kept in a special cell under very tight security. A team from Punjab Police is present in the jail along with personnel of Assam Police."

Amritpal's surrender

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) claimed on Sunday that Amritpal surrendered before the police as per the advice of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. The party said in a statement: "Following the peaceful manner in which Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh handed himself over to the law, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government should proceed against him only as per law and put an immediate end to the prosecution and harassment of innocent Sikhs."

The party referred to March 25, when the Jathedar of Akal Takht, had asked Amritpal to surrender before the police and cooperate with the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)

