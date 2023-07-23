Explained: Tracing journey of radio from colonial British Raj to independent and muti-lingual India

It was the year 1960. India was finally independent after almost 200 years of British Raj. Transistor radios had made their way into society and were now accompanying every passing bicycle. Ameen Sayani, the star voice of All India Radio, could be heard in every house, corner shop and street. Radio was not just immensely popular but had become a quintessential way of life for Indians.



Just years back, the citizens of the country had gathered at nooks and corners of streets and alleys to listen with bated breath Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru delivers his historic Tryst With Destiny speech, only to concur with him 'At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.'



Although it was the dawn of an independent India, radio was in its golden era – brimming with shows, plays and music – after playing a significant role in relaying the news and important messages at a time when the world was at war with itself and India burned under the British dominance.

Radio in war times

In its initial years, radio emerged as an important tool to communicate the developments of the battlefield amid waging wars. It found its commercial base just after World War I and the first radio stations in the world were set up in the 1940s.



In India, the first commercial transmission of radio was sent out by the Radio Club of Bombay in 1923. The Calcutta Radio Club started the same year and a year after Madras got its radio broadcasts with the Madras Presidency Radio Club.

The radio saw the fascination and excitement around the new technology, however, radio programming gained stability after the government stepped into the Indian State Broadcasting Service (ISBS) in 1930 and started its operations on an experimental basis. On June 8, 1936, ISBS finally became what is known today as All India Radio (AIR).

Radio as a tool for war and propaganda

In 1936, the first daily news bulletin was introduced. But the need of expanding it to a national network and external service grew during World War II. Radio was being used for Nazi propaganda and there was a sudden need to counter it. Hence, the practice of broadcasting all news bulletins from one central newsroom started. Around 27 bulletins were being broadcasted every day during the war years.



In this chaotic environment and with All India Radio emerging as a propaganda machine for British imperialism, Congress freedom fighters were left with no choice but to start their short-lived underground 'Congress Radio' which was broadcasted from an unknown location in Bombay at a depth of 41.78 metres.



On the other hand, Subhas Chandra Bose spearheaded his own radio show “Azad Hind Radio” as part of Germany’s radio service. This German-funded radio was first aired on 7 January 1942 and was aimed at showing solidarity with Indians living abroad. Radio, thus, became a tool for warring nations, rebellious leaders and propagandists.

Age of Akashvani

AIR adopted the name Akashvani in 1956. The name, which was derived from the title of Rabindranath Tagore's composition, was used interchangeably with All India Radio, only to become an exclusive name on 3 May 2023. The Akashvani jingle evokes a lot of memories for many Indians whose childhood and youth were filled with these tunes.



Czech Republic's Walter Kaufmann, who had come to India after fleeing Nazi persecution, had composed the jingle. Today, AIR has a network of more than 262 radio stations and is available in 92 per cent of the country, reaching almost all its population. It has been broadcast in 23 languages and 146 dialects to cater to the diverse demographics of India.



Explaining its vast outreach while speaking to WION, AIR Additional Director General Dr Atul Kumar Tiwary said, “AIR continues to maintain its hold among its traditional base of citizens who have grown up listening to the news and programs in a simple, listener-friendly format. Its USP is ABC of the basics of broadcast- Authenticity, Brevity and Clarity. AIR has coverage of 92 per cent of the area and 95 per cent of the population across the country. It is broadcast in 23 Indian languages which are in the eighth schedule of the constitution, 179 dialects and 11 foreign languages.”

“In the small cities, the tribal, remote and hilly terrains, still it is the most effective means of keeping one informed, educated and entertained and that too in the local language. It's affordable and acceptable among the community as a group means of awareness which adds value to its utility. Can you imagine a private player broadcasting in Arunachal Pradesh or the hilly terrains of Uttarakhand or the deserts of Jaisalmer or the ravines of Chambal or Port Blair? Well, the maths is simple,” he added.



Since its advent, radio remained a compulsory medium for the consumption of news, cricket or entertainment and made it possible for historic announcements like Nehru's independence speech or Indira Gandhi's Emergency declaration or celebratory moments like Kapil Dev’s 175-run knock in 1983 to reach the masses.

