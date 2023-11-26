Explained | Machine stuck, tunnel blocked: What's next in the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation?

In the remote reaches of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, a rescue operation of monumental proportions is underway, seeking to free 41 labourers trapped within the confines of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel.

This difficult situation, triggered by a landslide on November 12, has brought together the expertise of five agencies—ONGC, SJVNL, RVNL, NHIDCL, and THDCL—in a collaborative effort to overcome the formidable challenges presented by the difficult Himalayan terrain.

Meet Arnold Dix, Australian expert engaged in the rescue operation of the Uttarkashi Tunnel

At the forefront of this rescue mission stands Arnold Dix, the Australian president of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association.

Renowned as the world's leading expert on underground tunnelling, Dix's involvement brings a wealth of knowledge spanning engineering, geology, law, and risk management.

“I am proud that Australia’s professor Arnold Dix is providing important technical support on the ground to help evacuate the trapped workers,” Australian High Commissioner to India Phillip Green, who is closely watching the developments, told The Hindu.

A crucial figure in this operation, Dix has been on-site since November 20, providing vital technical support to guide rescuers through the complexities of the Himalayan landscape.

Dix's career, spanning three decades, reflects a unique fusion of legal expertise and technical acumen. His contributions to tunnel safety earned him accolades, including the Alan Neyland Australasian Tunnelling Society award in 2011 and a Committee Service Award by the National Fire Protection Association of the US in 2022. Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix offered prayers at Temple outside tunnel.. says will bring those men back home.. pic.twitter.com/CSszfjg4QQ — Gems of Politics (@GemsOf_Politics) November 20, 2023 × Operational challenges and adaptation

The auger machine, a linchpin in the rescue strategy, has faced persistent challenges, including encountering metallic objects within the debris.

This unexpected hurdle led to a pivotal decision—discontinuing the use of the auger machine and introducing a plasma cutter for dismantling.

In a strategic move to expedite the rescue efforts at Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, a plasma cutter machine was transported from Hyderabad to the Silkyara tunnel site on Sunday morning. The objective is to cut through the auger machine that has become lodged in the debris, hindering progress in the ongoing rescue operation.

Click to get all the latest updates on the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue

Officials revealed that the plasma cutter machine was ferried from Rajahmundry airport in Andhra Pradesh to Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun. The transportation was facilitated by a charter flight belonging to a private company, arriving at its destination at 2 am on Saturday night.

Chris Cooper, an expert in micro-tunneling, highlighted the significance of the plasma machine in swiftly cutting through the steel components of the auger. He remarked, "We are still cutting the auger. We have about 16 metres more of auger to cut," in a statement to news agency ANI.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami provided further insights, expressing optimism that the process of cutting the auger machine would conclude shortly. Following this, manual drilling would commence as part of the meticulous rescue plan aimed at liberating the trapped workers, as reported by ANI.

The decision to shift to manual drilling underscores the resilience of the rescue teams. As they face the complexities of the Himalayan topography, ground-penetrating radar analyses provide critical insights into potential obstacles.

The focus on vertical drilling to create an escape route reflects a meticulous approach to ensure the safety of both rescuers and the trapped labourers.

While speaking to news agency PTI, Prof Dix said “We were hoping to see the workers this time yesterday, then we were hoping to see them this morning and then this afternoon. But, it looks like the mountain had different ideas. We have had to pause the auger (machine) operation at the moment and some repairs are being done to the machine. We are probably going to enter the next phase where we consider other option."

Human element and global concern

Beyond the technical intricacies, the human element remains central to the narrative. The 41 trapped labourers, hailing from different states, share a common quest for livelihood opportunities.

Continuous communication channels and morale-boosting efforts underscore a collaborative commitment to the well-being of those stranded.

Individuals worldwide are closely following developments, emphasizing the collective hope for a positive resolution. The unpredictability of the rescue operation intensifies anticipation, fostering a sense of global solidarity.

This recent mishap, part of a series of disasters in the Himalayan state in recent years, shed light the inherent risks associated with construction in this geologically sensitive region. Critics argue that the construction of dams, roads, and other significant infrastructure in the area contributes to the increased frequency and severity of such incidents.

Over the years, scientists have scrutinised these large-scale infrastructure projects, pointing out the damage they inflict on the planet's youngest mountain range. Also watch | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits collapse site Renowned geologist Dr. CP Rajendran stressed the necessity of thorough investigations in these areas before commencing construction, emphasizing the importance of understanding the region's geology. According to him, none of the local contractors involved in tunnel excavation comprehend the geological aspects of the area. He specifically highlighted that the Char Dham project, in particular, has neglected to conduct a proper environmental assessment.

The dangers associated with large-scale development are further compounded by climate change, with scientists indicating that the Himalayas are experiencing warming at a significantly faster pace than the rest of the planet.