Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE: Manual, vertical drilling being explored as auger machine breaks down

After auger machine broke down, experts are exploring two alternatives to further the rescue operation: Manual drilling through the remaining 10 or 12-metre stretch of the rubble or, more likely, drilling down 86 metres from above.

"When soil and rocks are subjected to a tremendous amount of pressure, also called geo stress when we try to make a tunnel and this disturbs the equilibrium. Some rocks adapt well and some do not. Rocks at Uttarkashi tunnel have not been adapted well," Assistant Professor Vivek Padmanabha, Civil Engineering IIT Guwahati said.

"There could possibly be three issues like lack of knowledge of geology, improper design and faulty construction. The third one is the lack of excavation and remediation plans," he said.

"Vertical drilling is a process in which we drill boreholes down the earth's surface creating earth shafts. This is for providing direct access to ventilation and communication. If the borehole is wide enough then we can evacuate the trapped persons. The most important thing is geo stress are different at different level so vertical stress will have maximum pressure," the professor said.

"The casing will prevent rocks from falling in the bore well," he added.

