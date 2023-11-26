Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE: Manual, vertical drilling being explored as auger machine breaks down
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: The rescue operation at the site of the Silkyara tunnel collapse was hit by new setbacks Saturday (Nov 25) as the auger machine got stuck in the debris.
International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix said augering will no longer be used in the rescue operation.
Now, manual drilling will start on Sunday (Nov 26). The operation will still take a long time to conclude successfully.
"This operation could take a long time. When you are working on a mountain, everything is unpredictable. We never gave any timeline,” National Disaster Management Authority member Lt Gen (retd) said on Saturday.
Meanwhile, all the 41 trapped workers are safe and sound. They were given mobile phones and board games to remain encouraged through the last phase of the rescue operation.
No rescue timeline has been given by the officials. However, as the augering machine broke down on Saturday, it is expected to take a few more days, even weeks, to conclude. On Saturday, International tunnelling expert Arnold Dix stressed on his promise of getting the trapped workers out “by Christmas."
After auger machine broke down, experts are exploring two alternatives to further the rescue operation: Manual drilling through the remaining 10 or 12-metre stretch of the rubble or, more likely, drilling down 86 metres from above.
"When soil and rocks are subjected to a tremendous amount of pressure, also called geo stress when we try to make a tunnel and this disturbs the equilibrium. Some rocks adapt well and some do not. Rocks at Uttarkashi tunnel have not been adapted well," Assistant Professor Vivek Padmanabha, Civil Engineering IIT Guwahati said.
"There could possibly be three issues like lack of knowledge of geology, improper design and faulty construction. The third one is the lack of excavation and remediation plans," he said.
"Vertical drilling is a process in which we drill boreholes down the earth's surface creating earth shafts. This is for providing direct access to ventilation and communication. If the borehole is wide enough then we can evacuate the trapped persons. The most important thing is geo stress are different at different level so vertical stress will have maximum pressure," the professor said.
"The casing will prevent rocks from falling in the bore well," he added.
(With inputs from agencies)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Saturday that the auger machine was still stuck inside the debris and equipment were being flown in from Hyderabad to get it out.