Explained: India developing its own Israel-like 'Iron Dome' for better defence. How will it help?

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has brought significant attention to Israel's Iron Dome air defence system. This state-of-the-art rocket defence system, initially believed to be nearly impenetrable, faced a stern test on October 7 when Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, launched a barrage of almost 5,000 rockets in just 20 minutes.

Despite all odds, this defence system provided a considerable level of protection for Israel. Yet, debates regarding its overall effectiveness persist.

While the debate about the Iron Dome continues, India is taking steps to develop its own long-range air defence system, similar to the Iron Dome.

This ambitious venture, named Project Kusha, aims to equip India with a robust air defence system capable of detecting and neutralising incoming threats.

The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in India is spearheading this project, which is scheduled for deployment by 2028-2029.

India's LR-SAM – The homegrown air defense system

India's LR-SAM (Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile) system is designed to perform tasks akin to the Iron Dome.

This system will be equipped to detect and destroy a range of threats, including stealth fighters, aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and precision-guided munitions. It's expected to have a substantial operational range of up to 350 kilometres.

LR-SAM capabilities

The Times of India reports that the LR-SAM will feature interception capabilities comparable to the Russian S-400 Triumf air defence system, which the Indian Air Force recently integrated.

The system is set to employ long-range surveillance and fire control radars and will utilise various interceptor missiles capable of hitting hostile targets at distances of 150 kilometres, 250 kilometres, and 350 kilometres.

This versatile and powerful system is designed to provide strategic and tactical defense for vulnerable areas, with the ability to target high-speed threats possessing low radar cross-sections.

One noteworthy aspect of the LR-SAM is its impressive single-shot kill probability. It is anticipated to achieve an 80 per cent or higher success rate for single missile launches and not less than 90 per cent for salvo launches.

Moreover, the system's capability to intercept fighter-sized targets at a range of 250 kilometres and larger aircraft, such as AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control Systems) and mid-air refuelers, at a range of 350 kilometres makes it a formidable defensive asset.

Project Kusha

Project Kusha has received approval for funding amounting to approximately Rs 21,700 crore (approximately US$2.6 billion).

This initiative is a joint effort between the DRDO and both private and public sector industries. As per the Indian Defense Research Wing, Project Kusha represents a significant milestone in India's journey toward Aatmnirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

India's homegrown version of the Iron Dome is poised to bolster the nation's defence capabilities significantly. The system's ability to target hostile forces at varying distances makes it a versatile and formidable defensive asset.

Defence against regional threats

One of the primary security concerns for India is its neighbouring countries, particularly China.

China is reported to have deployed several missile batteries across the Indo-Tibetan border, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The ability of China to launch missiles at India and force the Indian Air Force to invest substantial time and resources in neutralising these threats stresses on the need for high-tech and precision-guided air defence systems.

However, not all experts are convinced of the necessity of India's version of the Iron Dome.

Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retired), head of the Centre for Air Power Studies, has changed his stance on the system over time.

Speaking to The Print, he said, “But now we have the S-400 missile system. And we are also looking at the American NASAM system for protection of the national capital. So, it does not make sense now.”

Some argue that India's security landscape differs from Israel's and that the Iron Dome was designed to address Israel's specific threats.

While Israel faces a different set of challenges, India has implemented a multi-layered air defence system that encompasses various aspects, including the development of a ballistic defence shield.

Understanding Israel's Iron Dome

The Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) Iron Dome is a network of batteries that utilise radars to detect incoming short-range rockets.

Each battery is equipped with three or four launchers, 20 missiles, and a radar system. When a rocket is detected, the Iron Dome system assesses whether it poses a threat to populated areas.

Also watch| Israel-Hamas war: 110 Arabs killed in West Bank since October 7 If it does, the system launches an intercepting missile to neutralise the threat. The system is designed to intercept rockets within Israeli airspace.

Reports suggest that the Iron Dome is approximately 90 per cent effective in intercepting rockets, but it can become overwhelmed in the face of a mass barrage of rockets, allowing some to evade interception.

As India continues to develop its LR-SAM under Project Kusha, the nation is all set to upgrade its defence capabilities significantly.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.