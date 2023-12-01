Exit poll results: Congress ahead in Chattisgarh, Telangana; BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

Exit polls on elections in five Indian states were out on Thursday (Nov 30). Most predicted that Indian National Congress would have an edge in Chhattisgarh and Telangana while saying that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have advantage in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

About Mizoram, the exit polls said that Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) was in a close contest with the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress and BJP are lagging behind.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP is currently in power in the 230-member legislative assembly. The Congress is in power in Rajasthan assembly (200 seats). In Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been in power for 10 years. The MNF rules Mizoram.

Voting in the five states took place between November 7- November 30. Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on December 3.

Madhya Pradesh exit polls

Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted that BJP will bag between 120 and 123 seats while the Congress is likely to register victory on 102 to 125 seats.

Republic TV-Matrize predicted 118-130 for the BJP and said that Congress was likely to get 97 to 107 seats.

TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat made a redicted that BJP will bag between 106-116 seats while Congress would score 111 to 121.

Today's Chanakya predicted a major victory for the BJP. The exit poll said that BJP may get 151 seats (error margin of 12 seats) while Congress would lag behind at 74 (error margin of 12 seats).

The exit poll by Jist-TIF-NAI said that Congress will command a 2018-like lead with 107-124 seats and the BJP would bag between 102-119 seats.

Rajasthan exit polls

India Today-Axis My India forecast a tight race in Rajsthan. It predicted that Congress will get between 86 and 106 seats while the BJP will bag 80-100 seats. Other parties and candidates would get between 9 to 18 seats.

Jan Ki Baat made a prediction that BJP will get 100-122 leaving Congress behind in the range of 62-85. According to TV0 Bharatvarsh Polstrat, BJP will get 100 to 110 seats while Congress would get 90-100 seats.

According to predictions by Jist-TIF-NAI results in Rajasthan would continue the 'revolving door' tradition seen in the state. It predicted 110 seats for BJP and 70 for Congress.

Chattisgarh exit polls

ABP News-C Voter predicted that BJP would get 36-48 seats while the Congess would get 41-53. According to the forecast by India Today-Axis My India, BJP will get 36-46 seats and Congress would get 46-50 seats.

India TV-CNX said that BJP may get 30-40 seats while the Congress would get 46-56 seats.

Jan Ki Baat gave 34-45 seats to BJP and 42-53 to Congress.

Meanwhile, Today's Chanakya made a forecast that BJP would get 33 seats (error margin of 8) and Congress would get clear majority by clinching 57 seats (error margin of 8).

Telangana exit polls

India TV-CNX predicted that the Congress would bag 63-79 seats while BRS will win on 31-47 seats. BJP will lag behind with 2 to 4 seats while AIMIM will get 5-7 seats.

Jan Ki Baat said that BJP will get 48-64 seats, BRS will get 40-55, BJP 7-13 and AIMIM 4-7

According to Republic TV-Matrize, Congress tally would be between 58 and 68 seats while BRS will be in the range of 46-56. The exit poll said that BJP will be able to score victory on 4 to 9 seats and AIMIM will win between 5-9 seats.

TV9-Bharatvarsh Polstrat predicted Congress would get between 49-59 seats and BRS tally will be between 48 and 58.

Mizoram exit polls

India TV-CNX exit poll said that Mizo National Front (MNF) would be able to bag 14-18 seats, ZPM will register victory on 12-16 seats. The range for Congress and BJP is predicted to be 8-10 and 0-2 respectively.

ABP News-C Voter said MNF will get 15-21 seats, ZPM will be in the range of 12-16 and Congress would bag between 2 and 8 seats.