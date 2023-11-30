India has walked the talk in climate action, says PM Modi as he departs for COP28

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Dubai on Thursday (Nov 30) where he is scheduled to take part in the World Climate Action Summit at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28). The prime minister will take part in the deliberations, which will take place under the presidency of the United Arab Emirates on Friday (Dec 1).

Before departing, PM Modi wrote on X, "Leaving for Dubai, where I will take part in the COP-28 Summit. This forum will witness important deliberations to strengthen the efforts to overcome climate change and further sustainable development. I will also be interacting with various world leaders on the sidelines of the Summit."

Before his departure, PM Modi said that "India has always walked the talk when it comes to climate action" and further said that climate was a high priority even during the G20 Presidency.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action. Our achievements in different sectors like renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, energy conservation, and Mission LiFE are testament to the commitment of our people towards Mother Earth. In keeping with our civilizational ethos, India has always laid emphasis on climate action even as we pursue social and economic development. During our G20 presidency, climate was a high priority. The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration includes numerous concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development. I look forward to the COP-28 taking forward the consensus on these issues."

Watch: COP28 president optimistic of stopping global warming As per the departure statement, COP28 will be an opportunity to review the progress made under the Paris Agreement and create a plan for climate action in future. The Indian prime minister is visiting Dubai at the invitation of the President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"I am travelling to Dubai to attend the World Climate Action Summit of the COP-28 on December 1, 2023. I am happy to see that this significant event is being held under the Presidency of the UAE, which has been an important partner for India in the field of climate action," said the prime minister, in his departure statement.

"COP28 will also provide an opportunity to review progress made under the Paris Agreement, and chart a path for future course on climate action. At the Voice of Global South Summit convened by India, the Global South spoke for the need for climate action based on the principles of equity, climate justice, and common but differentiated responsibilities, as well as a greater focus on adaptation. It is important that efforts of the developing world be supported with adequate climate financing and technology transfer. They must have access to equitable carbon and development space to achieve sustainable development," PM Modi said.