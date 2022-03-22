Exclusive | 'Understand India's position', South Korean envoy Chang on Ukraine crisis

The South Korean envoy to India, Chang Jae-bok has said that his country "understands India's position" amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, while the West has been announcing sanctions and criticising Moscow, Asian countries have taken their own stance and have chosen to balance ties with both Russia and the West.

Speaking to WION's Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Ambassador Chang explained his country's position saying, "South Korea is together with the sanction against Russian invasion. We are in the camp of the peace and prosperity of the world, including Ukrainian people."

He was speaking on the sidelines of the in-person opening of Korean Cultural Centre India in Delhi as the covid crisis abates. The centre promotes Korean culture, with classes on Samulnori, K-Pop, Korean language, and Taekwondo. Asked about the popularity of K pop becoming a cultural phenomenon globally, he said, "I hope that it will go further."

WION: Korean Cultural Centre India has been reopened; how does it help propagate Korean Culture in India? And does it mean that the worries about Covid are over?

Chang Jae-bok: Our culture centre in India has been trying to have activities online, now it is getting back to normal work. We cannot get back to exactly the same situation as before the covid pandemic, however, we are getting back to normal little by little.

This is a great effort by Korean Cultural Centre India. Our embassy together with the cultural centre hopes that the Korean culture and language will go along with the Indian people, especially Indian young people who appreciate Korean pop culture.

This is a great opportunity for Indian people to appreciate and enjoy not only popular culture but also traditional and modern art. I hope that the many people in India will appreciate the exhibition and also the cultural activities.

WION: South Korea has emerged as a major superpower when it comes to its culture. K-pop is very popular. How has South Korea emerged as this major superpower on this front?

Chang Jae-bok: I think it's part of the creativity of Korean artists and people. The Korean government supports these activities for K-pop, but it does not interfere with private or commercial businesses engaged in cultural entertainment. I think that is the key to the success of Korean pop culture in the world.

WION: How popular is K-pop in India? You must have noticed its popularity.

Chang Jae-bok: I felt its popularity among young people. I don't think it started a long time ago. Especially during the pandemic, Indian people started to get into the OTT, online platforms. I hope that it will go further.

WION: What is South Korean policy on the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Chang Jae-bok: South Korea is together with the sanctions against Russian invasion. We are in the camp of peace and prosperity in the world, including the Ukrainian people.

WION: Have you spoken about it with the Indian side?

Chang Jae-bok: We understand India's position, we understand very well that it is a very complicated issue. Each nation, each country has its own position. However, India is also a peace-loving country. I think India is also standing with the world community against the atrocities and war in Ukraine.