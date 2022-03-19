India’s Modi and Japan’s Kishida discussed China and Ukraine conflict: Shringla

The Russia-Ukraine conflict and China were discussed during the talks between Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, India’s foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi following the conclusion of the talks, Shringla said that both the leaders called for an immediate end to violence and emphasised on the importance of the safety & security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

“PM Modi and Japanese PM Kishida exchanged perspectives on Ukraine today. They expressed the seriousness about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis and assessed broader implications for Indo-Pacific,” the top official said.

“PM Modi & Japanese PM Kishida emphasised on the importance of the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine. They reiterated their call for an immediate cessation of violence and noted that there was no other path than dialogue for resolving the Ukraine crisis,” he added.

When WION asked whether China’s aggression border aggression was raised during the meeting, Shringla responded, “Both the PMs discussed China. We informed Japan of the situation in Ladakh, the attempts of amassing the troops, & our talks with China on border-related issues... Japanese PM also briefed us on his perspective vis-a-vis East & South China sea.”

Also read | Japan PM Fumio Kishida announces $42 billion investment in India

“We made it clear that unless we have a resolution of the border issues with peace & tranquillity, we could not consider the relationship (with China) to be business as usual; normalcy would depend on the progress in issues we're discussing,” he added.

He also informed that India and China have signed three agreements on cyber security, sustainable development and wastewater management.

“We also concluded 7 loan agreements for official development assistance, in areas of connectivity, healthcare, water supply and sewage. Both sides agreed on work plans with the import of Japanese apples to India and export of Indian mangoes to Japan,” Shringla said.

Watch | Indian PM Modi, Japanese PM Kishida discuss Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific