India-Maldives row: 'Reports not true,' IndiGo tells WION amid rumours of massive ticket cancellations

IndiGo, India’s largest domestic and international airline, rejected reports of massive ticket cancellations to Maldives by Indians over the last week. “There is no trend at all,” a representative of the airline told exclusively to WION. “There are no such ticket cancellations” by Indians en masse, the representative confirmed, without giving any further details.

IndiGo is a major service provider when it comes to non-stop flights between India and Maldives. Due to growing demand, the airline even started flights from India’s Hyderabad to Male last October.

Meanwhile, a representative of Vistara Airline declined to comment on the matter. “We have nothing to say on this matter as of now. We shall issue a statement if needed,” the representative told WION in an exclusive statement.

Air India is yet to respond to WION’s query.

Rumours on social media

Earlier, some unverified reports on Indian social media claimed that more than 8,000 hotel bookings and 2,500 flight tickets to the Maldives were cancelled after a top Maldivian minister allegedly abused Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Watch: Maldives suspends 3 ministers after objectionable comments against PM Modi × However, it is to be noted that some people had initiated online campaigns urging others to boycott the Maldives until an official apology was issued. Some users on X even shared screenshots claiming they themselves have called off their trip to Maldives. Was planning to go to Maldives for my birthday which falls on 2nd of feb. Had almost finalised the deal with my travel agent (adding proofs below👇)

But immediately cancelled it after seeing this tweet of deputy minister of Maldives. #boycottmaldives pic.twitter.com/hd2R534bjY — Dr. Falak Joshipura (@fa_luck7) January 6, 2024 × “Was planning to go to Maldives for my birthday which falls on 2nd of feb. Had almost finalised the deal with my travel agent (adding proofs below) But immediately cancelled it after seeing this tweet of deputy minister of Maldives,” one user on X said.

Maldives suspends three ministers

Meanwhile, the Maldives government on Sunday (Jan 7) suspended three deputy ministers - Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Hassan Zihan - over their derogatory remarks made about the Indian PM.

Mariyam Shiuna, serving as the deputy minister at the Maldives Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Art, and the spokesperson of the Male City Council, had made disparaging remarks following Indian PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep.